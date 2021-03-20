NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: Saturday's First-Round Winners and Losers

NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: Saturday's First-Round Winners and LosersMarch 21, 2021
A wild first full day of the 2021 NCAA tournament on Friday saw 14 different seed lines come away with a victory, including No. 15 Oral Roberts upsetting No. 2 Ohio State.
The bar was set high for Saturday, and it has been another exciting slate of games.
A three-point barrage from Colorado held off a popular upset pick in Georgetown, No. 1 seed Michigan took care of business, and brothers Tanner Groves and Jacob Groves from Eastern Washington captured the nation's attention in an upset bid that fell short.
And that was just the first wave of games.
Let's run through some winners and losers of Saturday's games before second-round action gets underway on Sunday.
Loser: Basketball Fans Not Getting More of the Groves Brothers
Every March Madness, a handful of mid-major standouts finally get the attention they deserve at the national level with a standout NCAA tournament performance.
The Groves brothers from Eastern Washington will undoubtedly be one of the enduring storylines of this year's opening round. It's just a shame we only got one game from them.
Tanner Groves was the Eagles' best player during the regular season, averaging 16.4 points and 8.1 rebounds to win Big Sky Conference Player of the Year.
The 6'9" junior poured in 35 points on 11-of-18 shooting and 5-of-11 from distance to help put a scare into the Kansas Jayhawks.
His younger brother, sophomore Jacob Groves, chipped in a career-high 23 points with four three-pointers and a team-high nine rebounds.
With eligibility remaining for both players, Eastern Washington will be a team to watch during the 2021-22 season.
It's just a bummer we didn't get to watch more of them this year.
Winner: Colorado's Suddenly Potent Perimeter Game
The Colorado Buffaloes would not have made anyone's list of the most dangerous three-point shooting teams in the 2021 NCAA tournament field.
Despite shooting a respectable 36.7 percent from deep during the regular season, they ranked outside the top 100 in made threes per game (7.5, 148th) and three-point attempts per game (20.4, 229th).
It simply wasn't a foundational part of their game—at least until Saturday.
On the strength of a blistering 16-of-25 showing from three, the Buffaloes cruised to a 96-73 blowout victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.
Those 16 threes are a record for a Pac-12 team in the NCAA tournament.
Freshman Jabari Walker (24 points, 5/5 3PT) and senior D'Shawn Schwartz (18 points, 5/7 3PT) did the heavy lifting, but seven different players connected from deep.
Colorado advances to the second round of the tournament for the first time since 2014.
Loser: UC Santa Barbara's Missed Opportunity
The upset was right there, and UC Santa Barbara failed to secure it.
The Gauchos took a 62-61 lead on a pair of free throws from Amadou Sow with 37 seconds remaining, but they were unable to corral a missed shot from Creighton's Damien Jefferson on the other end of the floor, and Christian Bishop sank a pair of free throws after he was fouled following his offensive rebound.
With 16 seconds to play and a one-point deficit, the Gauchos opted against calling their final timeout, instead putting the ball and the game in the hands of JaQuori McLaughlin.
A former top-100 recruit who played his first two collegiate seasons at Oregon State, McLaughlin won Big West Player of the Year by averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 assists per game.
McLaughlin drove the length of the floor, drew a double-team in the corner, and found Sow inside with a frantic pass as time ticked away.
The 6'9" big man went up with an awkward shot attempt against a smaller defender and failed to draw the foul, missing the shot and ending the upset threat when the Bluejays' Shereef Mitchell pulled down the defensive rebound.
So close.
Winner: Florida State's Ability to Win Without the Three-Point Shot
While the Colorado Buffaloes caught fire from the three-point line in their blowout win earlier in the day, it was quite the opposite for Florida State.
Despite shooting 0-of-9 from beyond the arc, the Seminoles managed to escape with a win over UNC Greensboro, becoming the first team since Kentucky in 2018 to win an NCAA tournament game without connecting from long range.
"We're the No. 1 three-point shooting team in the ACC, and we were able to win a game going 0-for-9 from three," Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters. "I thought we bounced back and were able to overcome a little bit of adversity."
The Seminoles shot 39.0 percent from distance during the regular season, which was good for the eighth-highest rate in the nation. They also averaged 8.2 made threes per game.
With the outside shot not falling, 6'8" forward RaiQuan Gray (17 points, seven rebounds) and 7'1" center Balsa Koprivica (13 points, nine rebounds) went to work inside in the paint, and the Seminoles still shot 52.1 percent from the floor overall.
The end result was a 64-54 victory and a trip to the second round for the No. 4 seed in the East Region.
Loser: The Ever-Present COVID-19 Cloud Hanging over the Tournament
Amid all the usual fun and excitement of the first two days of the NCAA tournament came a harsh reminder of the global pandemic still going on around us.
The matchup between No. 7 Oregon and No. 10 VCU that was supposed to be the final game to tip off on Saturday was ruled a no-contest by the NCAA committee due to COVID-19 protocols.
Oregon will advance to the second round.
It's a disappointing turn of events for the entire VCU Rams program but an especially gutting development for sophomore Nah'Shon Hyland.
The 6'3" guard is a legitimate NBA prospect who might have solidified his standing as a first-round pick with a strong showing on college basketball's biggest stage. He averaged 19.5 points per game during the regular season while connecting on 69 threes at a 37.1 percent clip.
Here's hoping this is the first and last time COVID rears its ugly head during March Madness.
Winner: The Evan Mobley Hype (For Now)
In Friday's winners and losers article, Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham—or, more specifically, the hype surrounding him as the presumptive No. 1 overall pick—was included among the losers after he struggled in his NCAA tournament debut.
Another talented freshman with a bright NBA future was on display on Saturday when 7'0" forward Evan Mobley took the floor for the USC Trojans.
How would the potential No. 2 overall pick fare in his first March Madness outing?
After averaging 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.0 blocks to win Pac-12 Player of the Year during the regular season, Mobley tallied 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in 38 minutes of action against Drake. That more than delivered on the hype against a good Bulldogs team that played its way into the field with a First Four win over Wichita State.
The Trojans walked away with comfortable 72-56 victory, and Mobley continued to tantalize NBA scouts with his long-term potential.