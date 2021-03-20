NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: Saturday's First-Round Winners and Losers

0 of 6

AJ Mast/Associated Press

A wild first full day of the 2021 NCAA tournament on Friday saw 14 different seed lines come away with a victory, including No. 15 Oral Roberts upsetting No. 2 Ohio State.

The bar was set high for Saturday, and it has been another exciting slate of games.

A three-point barrage from Colorado held off a popular upset pick in Georgetown, No. 1 seed Michigan took care of business, and brothers Tanner Groves and Jacob Groves from Eastern Washington captured the nation's attention in an upset bid that fell short.

And that was just the first wave of games.

Let's run through some winners and losers of Saturday's games before second-round action gets underway on Sunday.