NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: Friday's First-Round Winners and Losers

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

The first full day of action in the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament has not disappointed.

For just the ninth time in tournament history, a No. 15 seed pulled off an upset of a No. 2 seed, and that was the tip of the iceberg on a day that delivered on the promise of March Madness.

No. 15 Oral Roberts stunned No. 2 Ohio State in the South Region, and that was not the only upset of the day as college basketball fans everywhere were quickly reminded why these first two days of the NCAA tournament are the most exciting 48 hours in sports.

Let's run through some winners and losers of the day's action before turning the page to another jam-packed slate of Saturday games.