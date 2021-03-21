Teams on Upset Alert in Day 3 of 2021 NCAA Men's Tournament

0 of 4

Mitch Alcala/Associated Press

The opening day of the 2021 NCAA men's tournament saw five double-digit seeds advance on to the second round, including No. 15 seed Oral Roberts busting brackets with an upset of No. 2 seed Ohio State.

That sets up a compelling Sunday slate of games as those potential Cinderella stories attempt to keep dancing into the Sweet 16.

Ahead we've highlighted four major conference teams that are on upset alert heading into Sunday's second round action, with a breakdown of what the higher seed needs to do to win and what the upset-minded team needs to do to keep rolling.

Who will survive upset watch Sunday?

Let's set the scene before another thrilling day of basketball begins.