NASCAR at Atlanta 2021: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season has produced five different winners in its first five events.

The unpredictability of the first three races has given way to some of the top drivers regaining spots at the front of the field.

Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson won in the past two races to provide some normalcy toward the top of the standings, but with three unexpected drivers in the playoff field already, the pressure is on the leading competitors to produce better results.

Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski should be in the mix to earn their first wins of the season Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. They have two wins each in the past four trips to Georgia, and they have favorable starting positions for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

The high spots on the starting grid are significant because the winner in Atlanta typically comes from a top-10 position.

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Information

Date: Sunday, March 21

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app

Odds

Kevin Harvick: +550 (bet $100 to win $550)

Kyle Larson: +650

Martin Truex Jr.: +650

Brad Keselowski: +750

Chase Elliott: +800

Denny Hamlin: +800

Joey Logano: +900

Kyle Busch: +1000

Ryan Blaney: +1500

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Starting Lineup

Preview

Harvick is once again at the top of the odds chart because he has been so consistent at Atlanta.

The No. 4 car driver won this event in 2020 and owns three victories at the track.

Harvick has been close to earning his first victory of the season. He has four top-10 finishes, including a sixth-place mark at Phoenix Raceway last time out. His strong run of results has allowed Harvick to begin the race in the top 10. NASCAR is aligning its starting lineup at most tracks based off a formula instead of using qualifying sessions to set the field.

Dating back to Harvick's first Atlanta win in 2001, 23 of the 30 champions have started inside the top 10. He will be on the inside of Row 4 next to Christopher Bell. Keselowski will be three positions ahead of him in fourth.

Keselowski has also been close to securing a trip to Victory Lane, as he has three top-five placings, including two in a row from the West Coast swing at Las Vegas and Phoenix. Although he is fourth on the odds chart, he should be considered a co-favorite along with Harvick because of his recent success at the track.

Harvick and Keselowski sandwich Larson and Truex on the odds board. Larson has performed well in his first season with Hendrick Motorsports, while Truex has three straight top-six finishes. Their early-season success placed them on the first three rows of the starting grid alongside some of their teammates.

Denny Hamlin is on the pole next to Truex. Joey Logano will accompany Keselowski on the second row. Larson and teammate Chase Elliott are on the third row.

Hamlin and Truex both finished in the top five behind Harvick in Atlanta last year. Elliott, Keselowski and Logano all landed in the top 10. While the winner most likely comes from that group of racers, there is one competitor to consider as a longer shot to win Sunday.

Ryan Blaney took fourth at Atlanta in 2020 and is coming off his first two top-10 marks of the season. The No. 12 car driver starts in the top 10 and should have a chance to gain positions early on in the race.

If he banks off the confidence gained from his past two finishes, Blaney could beat out Harvick, Keselowski and others to earn the win.

