    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Sells 1-of-1 NFT for $247,000

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    Even Patrick Mahomes is up on the non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. 

    The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback reportedly sold "$3.4 million worth of NFTs on Wednesday, just days after tight end Rob Gronkowski sold nearly $2 million worth of his own," per Darren Rovell of the Action Network. 

    And he wasn't done there:

    In the original sale, Rovell reported that Mahomes "put six different works of art up for sale on digital art site MakersPlace. Four of them were open editions, ranging in price from $2,500 to $10,000. Mahomes sold as many that could be purchased in 15 minutes. In that time frame, 451 were bought and $2 million was grossed."

    So Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Chiefs that kicks in for the 2022 season, has a bit of extra walking-around cash after his NFT sale. Good for him.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Seahawks Re-Sign Chris Carson

      Seattle brings back its star RB on three-year deal worth up to $24.6M (NFL Network)

      Seahawks Re-Sign Chris Carson
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Seahawks Re-Sign Chris Carson

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs' updated 2021 NFL draft picks

      Chiefs' updated 2021 NFL draft picks
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Chiefs' updated 2021 NFL draft picks

      Charles Goldman
      via Chiefs Wire

      What the Chiefs should do at safety

      What the Chiefs should do at safety
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      What the Chiefs should do at safety

      Ron Kopp Jr.
      via Arrowhead Pride

      Grades for Friday's Deals ✍️

      JuJu surprised everybody staying in PIT. @GDavenport reacts to all the day's signings 📲

      Grades for Friday's Deals ✍️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Grades for Friday's Deals ✍️

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report