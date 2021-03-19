Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Sells 1-of-1 NFT for $247,000

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Even Patrick Mahomes is up on the non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback reportedly sold "$3.4 million worth of NFTs on Wednesday, just days after tight end Rob Gronkowski sold nearly $2 million worth of his own," per Darren Rovell of the Action Network.

And he wasn't done there:

In the original sale, Rovell reported that Mahomes "put six different works of art up for sale on digital art site MakersPlace. Four of them were open editions, ranging in price from $2,500 to $10,000. Mahomes sold as many that could be purchased in 15 minutes. In that time frame, 451 were bought and $2 million was grossed."

So Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Chiefs that kicks in for the 2022 season, has a bit of extra walking-around cash after his NFT sale. Good for him.