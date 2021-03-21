NCAA Tournament 2021: Biggest Bracket-Busters Through the 1st Round

0 of 7

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

One of the most exciting parts of March Madness—or the most agonizing, depending on your rooting interests—is the potential for top teams to be upset.

If you're just looking to the tournament for entertainment, an out-of-nowhere win from a low seed is awesome. But if you have serious money on your bracket, it can cost you.

The first round of the 2021 men's tournament did not disappoint when it came to surprising wins and losses. It's doubtful anything will ever top No. 16 UMBC's 2018 win over top-seeded Virginia, but the last two nights have seen a No. 15 seed unseat a No. 2 seed, two wins by No. 13 seeds over No. 4 seeds and several other big upsets.