Honda Classic 2021: Aaron Wise Surges into Lead, Cards 2nd-Round 64

Aaron Wise is cruising at the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

After shooting a second straight six-under 64 on Friday, he went into the clubhouse with a three-stroke lead over Brandon Hagy and Matt Jones (nine under) and a four-stroke advantage over Sam Ryder (eight under).

It wasn't all pretty for Wise on Friday, as he posted bogeys on Nos. 2, 4 and 16, but he more than made up for it with five birdies and two eagles.

"It's two great rounds of golf and I love that, and I love that I'm playing good," he told reporters after his round. "But this place can get to you pretty quick and there's a lot of golf left ahead and a lot of trouble out there."

Hagy is nipping at his heels after shooting a scintillating 62 on Friday. Not too shabby for a last-minute alternate.

"It's been kind of a funny week," he told reporters. "I was in Scottsdale on Tuesday afternoon and get a flight last minute, fly out Tuesday, don't play practice rounds. I'm feeling like I'm playing on a little bit of house money, so I kept it pretty loose out there."

Jones, the leader after the first round following his 61 on Thursday, came back down to earth Friday, shooting even.

Other notable names to make the projected cut of one over par include defending Honda Open champion Sungjae Im (-4), Rickie Fowler (-2) and Phil Mickelson (-1). Jim Furyk (+2) and Lee Westwood (+8), among others, weren't so lucky.

"This was probably a tournament too far for me, after the run I've had the last two weeks," Westwood told reporters. "But I felt like I should play here this week. In an ideal world this would have been a week off after finishing second the last two weeks. What can you do? Just felt like one I had to play."

Then there was Wesley Bryan, who had quite the adventure at No. 6. Just watch:

And now you've seen it all.