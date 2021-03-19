Brad Stevens Won't Leave Celtics for Indiana: 'I'm a 44-Year-Old Masshole'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens once again stated he has no intention on leaving his team for the Indiana Hoosiers, who have a coaching vacancy after parting ways with Archie Miller.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps provided Stevens' full response, and the Indiana native noted how he's fully acclimated into his surroundings.

Both Dave Dameshek and Mark Titus pointed the arrow at Stevens going to IU, with Dameshek reporting that he heard he could be announced as the head coach as soon as Friday and Titus providing "75/25" odds at Stevens taking off.

Other sources have Stevens staying put (including Stevens himself, of course). Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported that C's sources would be "beyond shocked" if he left, and Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated provided this note.

"Internally, there has been no indication that Stevens is going anywhere, several team officials tell me. Any move to Indiana—and really, it's just social media gossip—would come as a complete shock," Mannix wrote.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also took off his breaking news reporter hat and provided a cameo in a color commentary role on Twitter:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Stevens has more concerns than Indiana rumors at the moment, as his team currently is sitting at just 20-20 following an Eastern Conference Finals appearance last year. The C's will look to right the ship Friday evening against the Sacramento Kings.