Celtics Rumors: Brad Stevens Not Expected to Take Indiana HC Job Despite Buzz

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens seems unlikely to take the Indiana men's basketball head coaching position, despite rumors linking him to the vacancy.

According to Chris Mannix of SI.com, "internally, there has been no indication that Stevens is going anywhere, several team officials tell me. Any move to Indiana—and really, it's just social media gossip—would come as a complete shock."

Despite rumors flying around social media, most of the reporting on Stevens suggests that he'll be staying put:

The 44-year-old spent six seasons as the head coach of Butler (2007-13), leading the Bulldogs to a 166-49 record, four Horizon League regular-season titles, three Horizon League conference-tournament titles, five NCAA tournament appearances and two berths in the Final Four in 2010 and 2011 (both ending with title-game losses).

He was hired by the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2013-14 season and has led the team to a 338-266 record in the regular season and six straight playoff appearances.

Given his success at the NBA level, it would be surprising to see Stevens return to the college game. But he is from the state of Indiana, and the DePauw graduate acknowledged this week how much Hoosiers basketball means in the state (h/t Tim Bontemps of ESPN):

"... Obviously, I have a great affinity for that state and basketball in that state. That place was a huge part of what drove my passion for basketball. In fact, it was the central thing. I don't know what challenges each place has because you don't work there. But I know when you're a kid growing up in that state, basketball means a lot and the college programs in the state mean a ton. And, for me growing up, it was certainly IU."

While Stevens said the support in the state for him to take over the Indiana job was "flattering," he remains committed to the Celtics.

"I also realize that I'm the coach of the Celtics and that's—it's been an amazing opportunity, an amazing challenge every day for the last eight years and I'm extremely grateful for that."