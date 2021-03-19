Jared Goff Says He Has No 'Ill Will' Toward Rams After Trade to Lions

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Jared Goff is officially a Detroit Lion, and he told reporters Friday at his introductory press conference that he's "thankful" for his time in Los Angeles but ready to move on with his career.

"There's no ill will," he said (via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk). "I want to move forward with my life and my career, and this is the next chapter—it starts today. But I had so many great times there and I'm thankful for everything that I went on there."

Goff was traded to the Lions in a package that included future draft picks in exchange for veteran Matthew Stafford.

Goff, the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of Cal in 2016, took over for Case Keenum as the team's starter for the final seven games of his rookie year, then missed just two regular-season games as the starting quarterback over his next four seasons with the team.

He finished his time in Los Angeles averaging more than 4,000 yards every year he was a starter, with a career-best season in 2018 when he threw for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns en route to his second of two consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

In 2020, he threw for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns through 15 games as the Rams went 10-6 and fell in the divisional round.

In Detroit, Goff will again play for a franchise that employs Brad Holmes—the Lions' general manager. Holmes served as the Rams director of college scouting when the team drafted Goff, per Simmons.

The Lions hold the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, so the team could select their next franchise quarterback from the myriad of options that have come up through the collegiate ranks. But for now, he's content to be heading to Detroit.

"[I felt like], 'OK, this is where I'm supposed to be. This is how it's supposed to go down,'" he said.