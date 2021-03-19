    NCAA's Committee on Women's Athletics Wants Amenity Disparity Investigated

    Amid significant disparities in the amenities provided to the women's basketball teams participating in the NCAA tournament compared to the men's teams, the NCAA's committee on women's athletics is demanding an investigation into the situation.

    Per the Washington Post's Molly Hensley, committee chair Suzette McQueen sent an email to NCAA president Mark Emmert stating the committee's "shock and disappointment over the disparate treatment of our women student-athletes participating in the NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament and the inequitable availability of strength training facilities":

    The training facilities generated controversy after Stanford performance coach Ali Kershner posted an image on Instagram showing the differences in amenities for the men's and women's teams:

    Oregon forward Sedona Prince provided another look at the disparity between the facilities:

    NCAA vice president of women's basketball Lynn Holzman said in a statement on Thursday the women's amenities were limited "in part" due to limited space in the facilities where teams are staying and practicing. 

    Holzman added the NCAA's "original plan" was to increase the workout area space later in the tournament as teams get eliminated, but it is now "actively working to enhance existing resources."

    The 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament is being held in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos, Texas. It is scheduled to begin on March 21 and run through April 4. 

