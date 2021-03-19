    Report: Steve Wojciechowski Fired as Marquette Head Basketball Coach

    Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski works the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Steve Wojciechowski's run as head basketball coach at Marquette has come to an end after seven seasons. 

    Per Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the Golden Eagles parted ways with Wojciechowski on Friday coming off a 13-14 record in 2020-21. 

    Wojciechowski was hired at Marquette in April 2014 after former head coach Buzz Williams left the program to take over at Virginia Tech. 

    Prior to joining the program, Wojciechowski spent 15 seasons as an assistant coach on Mike Krzyzewski's staff at Duke. The 44-year-old played for Coach K with the Blue Devils from 1994-98, winning the National Association of Basketball Coaches Defensive Player of the Year award as a senior in 1997-98. 

    After a 33-32 start with no NCAA tournament appearances in his first two seasons, Wojciechowski led the Golden Eagles to the tournament twice in the next three years. They also advanced to the NIT quarterfinals during the 2017-18 season. 

    Marquette finished 128-95 overall with Wojciechowski as head coach but never finished higher than second in the Big East standings and failed to win an NCAA tournament game in two appearances. 

        

