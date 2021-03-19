Nick Young Says Calling Women's Tournament Teams 'JV' Was Result of Hack

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Former NBA guard Nick Young claimed his Instagram account was hacked after a sexist comment was posted under his username on a post about the disparity in facilities at the women's NCAA tournament compared to the men's tournament.

"Man y'all not bringing in the big bucks, y'all the JV team and it's cool," Young's verified Instagram account, swaggyp1, posted Thursday in response to a video where Oregon forward Sedona Prince highlighted the limited resources available in the women's weight room.

Young offered his explanation Friday on Twitter:

Prince's video, which has received over 7.6 million views on Twitter as of Friday, showcased a women's weight room with a handful of dumbbells and contrasted it with the men's full-scale weight room:

"Wow, come on now! March Madness, NCAA, y'all trippin trippin," Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry posted in response to the video.

NCAA VP of women's basketball Lynn Holzman released a statement, saying there's "limited space" with so many teams packed into facilities in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos, Texas, but said they'd work to improve the conditions:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Both the men's and women's tournaments were moved to more centralized locations, with all of the men's games taking place in Indianapolis, Bloomington and West Lafayette, Indiana, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 68-team men's event tipped off Thursday night with the play-in matchups, while the 64-team women's tourney is set to begin Sunday with the first round.