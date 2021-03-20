NFL Free Agency 2021: Ranking the Top Players Still Available

0 of 10

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The initial rush of signings for the 2021 edition of NFL free agency has come and gone. With the legal tampering period starting on Monday, the majority of big-name free-agent targets have already agreed to contracts for next season.

Fortunately for teams who have taken a more patient approach to free agency, there are still quite a few difference-makers who have yet to figure out where they are playing next season.

Whether it's a cap casualty who was a little late to the party or a player still waiting to see just how much money they can make next season, there are still a lot of options for teams who have to fill some needs.

Considering their talent, age, production and level of risk, here's a look at some of the best free agents who are still available.