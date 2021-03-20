Power Ranking All 30 MLB Starting Rotations for the 2021 Season

3 of 10

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

20. Arizona Diamondbacks



Projected Rotation: LHP Madison Bumgarner, RHP Zac Gallen, RHP Luke Weaver, LHP Caleb Smith, RHP Merrill Kelly

Depth/Injured: LHP Alex Young, RHP Corbin Martin, RHP Taylor Widener

It's not hard to convince yourself that Madison Bumgarner (9 GS, 6.48 ERA) and Luke Weaver (12 GS, 6.58 ERA) are both better pitchers than their 2020 numbers would lead you to believe, and a full season of Caleb Smith will also go a long way. If you're looking for a dark-horse NL Cy Young pick, Zac Gallen is a good place to start.

19. Kansas City Royals



Projected Rotation: LHP Danny Duffy, RHP Brad Keller, LHP Mike Minor, LHP Kris Bubic, RHP Brady Singer

Depth/Injured: RHP Jakob Junis, RHP Carlos Hernandez, RHP Jackson Kowar

The veteran trio of Danny Duffy, Brad Keller and Mike Minor has a chance to be better than a lot of people might expect, especially if Minor can return to anything close to his pre-2020 form. Kris Bubic and Brady Singer both impressed in their debuts, and they should be joined by fellow 2018 draft pick Jackson Kowar before 2021 is over.

18. Los Angeles Angels



Projected Rotation: RHP Dylan Bundy, LHP Andrew Heaney, RHP Alex Cobb, RHP Griffin Canning, LHP Jose Quintana, RHP Shohei Ohtani

Depth/Injured: RHP Jaime Barria, LHP Patrick Sandoval, LHP Jose Suarez

The Angels will employ a six-man rotation this year in an effort to keep Shohei Ohtani on the once-per-week schedule he was accustomed to in Japan. With a staff made up exclusively of good-not-great starters bolstered by the additions of Alex Cobb and Jose Quintana this winter, it could be the best way to squeeze the most value out of their available arms.

17. Tampa Bay Rays



Projected Rotation: RHP Tyler Glasnow, LHP Ryan Yarbrough, RHP Chris Archer, LHP Rich Hill, RHP Michael Wacha

Depth/Injured: LHP Josh Fleming, RHP Luis Patino, RHP Trevor Richards, LHP Shane McClanahan, RHP Brent Honeywell Jr., RHP Chris Mazza

If there's any team capable of finding a way to get the most out of Chris Archer, Rich Hill and Michael Wacha, it's the Tampa Bay Rays. Expect to see plenty of bulk relievers, openers and a handful of prospect debuts as they try to navigate the loss of Blake Snell and Charlie Morton. Would anyone be surprised if they finish with a top-10 rotation?

16. Philadelphia Phillies



Projected Rotation: RHP Aaron Nola, RHP Zack Wheeler, RHP Zach Eflin, LHP Matt Moore, RHP Chase Anderson

Depth/Injured: RHP Spencer Howard, RHP Adonis Medina, RHP Vince Velasquez (oblique)

The Phillies replaced Vince Velasquez and Jake Arrieta in the rotation with Matt Moore and Chase Anderson, but will that move the needle enough to make them viable contenders in an incredibly deep NL East? Zach Eflin quietly had a breakout season in 2020 with a 3.97 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 59 innings, so he's one to watch.