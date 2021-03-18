Video: Justin Fields Runs 4.41-Second 40-Yard Dash, Aiming for 4.3s by Pro Day

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Justin Fields has room to improve before his pro day.

The Ohio State quarterback posted video of himself running a 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds and said he will be in the 4.3s by his Pro Day:

Fields' mobility is one of the things that makes him such a highly regarded draft prospect, as he routinely used his legs to both escape pressure in the pocket and pick up first downs by scrambling.

He ran for 1,133 yards throughout his collegiate career, 266 of which came when he was at Georgia.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department ranked Fields as the second-best prospect in the entire draft class behind only Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and said he had the best mobility of all quarterbacks.

Running the 40-yard dash in the 4.3s during his pro day would only further confirm that notion.