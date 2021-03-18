    Video: Justin Fields Runs 4.41-Second 40-Yard Dash, Aiming for 4.3s by Pro Day

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2021
    Alerted 51m ago in the B/R App

    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields warms up before the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Justin Fields has room to improve before his pro day.

    The Ohio State quarterback posted video of himself running a 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds and said he will be in the 4.3s by his Pro Day:

    Fields' mobility is one of the things that makes him such a highly regarded draft prospect, as he routinely used his legs to both escape pressure in the pocket and pick up first downs by scrambling.

    He ran for 1,133 yards throughout his collegiate career, 266 of which came when he was at Georgia.

    Bleacher Report's Scouting Department ranked Fields as the second-best prospect in the entire draft class behind only Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and said he had the best mobility of all quarterbacks.

    Running the 40-yard dash in the 4.3s during his pro day would only further confirm that notion.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Robinson Signs Franchise Tag

      Chicago WR accepts Bears tag after not wanting to sign initially, will make $18M in 2021 (Rapoport)

      Robinson Signs Franchise Tag
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Robinson Signs Franchise Tag

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Andy Dalton Is QB1

      Bears' new QB says he came to Chicago to be the starter: 'They told me I was the starter. ... That's the assurance I got'

      Andy Dalton Is QB1
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Andy Dalton Is QB1

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NFL Rumors Tracker👂

      Live updates and buzz as free agency continues 📲

      Latest NFL Rumors Tracker👂
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Latest NFL Rumors Tracker👂

      Alex Kay
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Investigating Watson

      League is reviewing the sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson; Texans will cooperate with investigation

      NFL Investigating Watson
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Investigating Watson

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report