    WFT's Ryan Fitzpatrick Says He's 'Playing Better Than I Ever Have' at Age 38

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2021

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Ryan Fitzpatrick is 38 years old and gearing up to play for the ninth team of his career, but, to hear him tell it, he's playing his best football.

    "I have a lot of great football ahead of me, which sounds crazy," the new Washington Football Team quarterback said, per John Keim of ESPN. "After last season I was sitting with my wife and saying, 'I think I'm playing better than I ever have and I still love playing this game.' She looked at me and said, 'You'd be crazy to not keep playing.'"

    The veteran also said he was more sought after this offseason than he has been at any point of his career.

    Fitzpatrick completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games for the Miami Dolphins this season and will have an opportunity to build on that with a pair of former Ohio State wide receivers in Washington.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Football Team signed Curtis Samuel to a three-year deal, meaning the speedster will be running routes alongside college teammate Terry McLaurin again in 2021.

    Washington won the NFC East last season with a rotating group of quarterbacks in Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke. If Fitzpatrick truly does play his best football in 2021, it could repeat.

