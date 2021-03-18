Attorney Says Deshaun Watson Faces 'Similar' Allegations from 6 Additional Women

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Attorney Tony Buzbee said Thursday that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing sexual assault accusations from six additional women, bringing the total number of women to nine.

Buzbee released the following statement on Instagram:

"The Buzbee Law Firm has now been hired by nine women to bring cases against Deshaun Watson. The allegations are similar. We have filed three, and, as we complete our due diligence, will file the remaining ones in due course. We are talking to several others. Cornelia and I appreciate the kind words, and outpouring of support for these brave women who are willing to come forward and be heard. No matter what you do in life, there will always be detractors. As my dad always said: 'If you are right, go ahead!' And so we go."

Watson has already had three civil cases filed against him this week, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. In the first lawsuit, an at-home massage therapist said that Watson booked a massage with her on March 30, 2020. During his appointment, the woman said he exposed himself to her and touched her hand with his penis.



The woman also said Watson made a threatening comment to her when she asked him to leave and later sent an apologetic text for his behavior.

A second masseuse said Watson flew her from Atlanta to Houston and when she arrived, he was naked on the massage table and refused to cover himself. Her lawsuit also says he touched her inappropriately as well.

In the third lawsuit, another massage therapist said Watson scheduled a massage with her for Dec. 28, 2020, in Houston and was wearing only a towel over his buttocks, per Barshop. She said he then turned over during the massage and "got more aggressive, forcefully telling her to move her hand down to his pubic area."

The woman said Watson forced her to perform non-consensual oral sex on him and said she felt "intimidated and threatened" and that Watson told her he could "help, or hurt, her career."

The Texans quarterback denied any wrongdoing in a Twitter post on March 16:

"I'm real comfortable with the kind of person that Deshaun Watson is, and I don't like to publicly comment until I get all the facts," Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin told Barshop.

He added that the quarterback "has a great reputation here in the Houston area, and the allegations are really inconsistent with the kind of person he is."

"This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon," the Texans said in a statement. "We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident."