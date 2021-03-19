Which Young NBA Cores Are Built for the Future, and Which Are Built to Tank?

0 of 11

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Parity feels a bit more prevalent in today's NBA than it did four years ago, when the Golden State Warriors winning a championship felt inevitable. Now, reasonable arguments could be made for a number of teams to be considered title contenders.

Still, there's a significant portion of the league that has no chance. And there seems to be a pretty strong correlation between that group and youth.

For teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and others loaded with inexperienced pros, it's all about selling hope to the fans.

Some of those squads already have a deep supply of hope on the roster. Others need more cracks at the draft to get to that point.

Here, we'll examine the cores that already have enough young talent to start building for the future, as well as those that may be in line for some more tanking.

The 10 youngest teams in the NBA are under the microscope, which likely omits one or two you'd like to see here (more on them in the next slide).

Some thought was given to more complex methodology, like looking at the teams with the most wins over replacement player from guys under 25. That specific idea becomes a problem for a roster like OKC's, where veterans Al Horford, Kenrich Williams and Mike Muscala take up three of the top four spots.

Ultimately, average age seemed like the simplest and most logical path.