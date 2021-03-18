A.J. Green Says He Has 'a Lot of Years Left' After Signing Cardinals Contract

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

A.J. Green is hoping to make a real impact with the Arizona Cardinals after the team announced his signing Thursday.

"I still feel young," Green told reporters. "Legs feel young. ... I think I have lot of years left playing at a high level."

Green will reportedly make $6 million guaranteed on his one-year deal, which is worth up to $8.5 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 32-year-old appeared in all 16 games last season after missing the entire 2019 season because of injuries, although he finished with just 47 catches for 523 yards and two touchdowns.

The numbers were certainly less than the norm from the seven-time Pro Bowler. Green's 11.1 yards per reception were a career low, while his 32.7 receiving yards per game were less than half of his previous low.

Arizona will likely still expect a lot out of Green, who will join an exciting receiving corps that already includes DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk. Larry Fitzgerald could also return, but the 37-year-old is currently a free agent.

It represents plenty of weapons around third-year quarterback Kyler Murray, while new addition J.J. Watt should provide a boost to the defense.

After going 8-8 in 2020, Arizona will enter next season with high expectations.

"I think that's the main goal, with winning a championship," Green said Thursday. "For me, I've been in Cincinnati 10 years. So, for me, to go somewhere to where the organization is ready to win now, it's unbelievable."

The Bengals finished 4-11-1 last season and haven't reached the playoffs in the last five years. They haven't won a playoff game since 1990, well before Green was drafted in 2011 as the fourth overall pick out of Georgia.