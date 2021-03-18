    Chargers' Updated Depth Chart, 2021 Salary Cap After Jared Cook Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021

    New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook (87) tosses the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have found their replacement for Hunter Henry.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Chargers agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with Jared Cook. The move comes two days after Schefter reported Henry agreed to a contract with the New England Patriots.

    Spotrac projects Los Angeles to have $33.2 million in salary-cap space prior to the Cook signing, so the team almost assuredly isn't done this offseason.

    Here's how the Chargers offense looks with the 33-year-old tight end:

    • QB: Justin Herbert, Easton Stick
    • RB: Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelly, Darius Bradwell, Kalen Ballage
    • FB: Gabe Nabers 
    • WR: Keenan Allen, Jalen Guyton, KJ Hill, John Hurst
    • WR: Mike Williams, Tyron Johnson, Joe Reed, Jason Moore
    • TE: Jared Cook*, Stephen Anderson, Donald Parham, Matt Sokol, Virgil Green 
    • LT: Trey Pipkins, Sam Tevi, Cole Toner
    • LG: Dan Feeney, Forrest Lamp, Tyree St. Louis, Nathan Gilliam
    • C: Corey Linsley, Scott Quessenberry
    • RG: Matt Feiler, Scott Quessenberry
    • RT: Bryan Bulaga, Storm Norton, Tyree St. Louis, Ryan Hunter

    Depth chart via OurLads 

    The New England Patriots made the biggest splash in free agency amid an uncharacteristic spending spree for Bill Belichick, most notably signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and linebacker Matthew Judon.

    Prior to the start of the legal tampering period, some of the biggest names were already off the board for prospective teams. Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract, while wide receivers Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II were also franchise-tagged by the Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively.

    However, there are still impact players available on both sides of the ball, such as wide receiver Kenny Golladay, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Richard Sherman.

    For more NFL coverage, check out B/R's winners and losers from the NFL's early tampering period.

    Video Play Button
    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

