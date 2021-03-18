Chargers' Updated Depth Chart, 2021 Salary Cap After Jared Cook Contract

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have found their replacement for Hunter Henry.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Chargers agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with Jared Cook. The move comes two days after Schefter reported Henry agreed to a contract with the New England Patriots.

Spotrac projects Los Angeles to have $33.2 million in salary-cap space prior to the Cook signing, so the team almost assuredly isn't done this offseason.

Here's how the Chargers offense looks with the 33-year-old tight end:

QB: Justin Herbert, Easton Stick

RB: Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelly, Darius Bradwell, Kalen Ballage

FB: Gabe Nabers

WR: Keenan Allen, Jalen Guyton, KJ Hill, John Hurst

WR: Mike Williams, Tyron Johnson, Joe Reed, Jason Moore

TE: Jared Cook*, Stephen Anderson, Donald Parham, Matt Sokol, Virgil Green

LT: Trey Pipkins, Sam Tevi, Cole Toner

LG: Dan Feeney, Forrest Lamp, Tyree St. Louis, Nathan Gilliam

C: Corey Linsley, Scott Quessenberry

RG: Matt Feiler, Scott Quessenberry

RT: Bryan Bulaga, Storm Norton, Tyree St. Louis, Ryan Hunter

Depth chart via OurLads

The New England Patriots made the biggest splash in free agency amid an uncharacteristic spending spree for Bill Belichick, most notably signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and linebacker Matthew Judon.

Prior to the start of the legal tampering period, some of the biggest names were already off the board for prospective teams. Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract, while wide receivers Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II were also franchise-tagged by the Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively.

However, there are still impact players available on both sides of the ball, such as wide receiver Kenny Golladay, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Richard Sherman.

For more NFL coverage, check out B/R's winners and losers from the NFL's early tampering period.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.