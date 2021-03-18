Details Emerge of 3rd Lawsuit Against Deshaun Watson; Alleges QB Forced Oral Sex

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

A third woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, alleging he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Attorney Tony Buzbee filed the suit, saying it is the third of six that will be filed against Watson. All of the lawsuits filed so far accuse Watson of sexually assaulting a masseuse.

"Watson's behavior is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women," the third lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday night, reads, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

According to the lawsuit, Watson connected with the woman via Instagram and scheduled a massage for Dec. 28 in Houston. Similar to allegations in the other two lawsuits, the woman said Watson was only wearing a small towel when she entered the room to perform the massage. Watson allegedly became "aggressive, forcefully telling her to move her hand down to his pubic area."

According to the suit, Watson said he could "help, or hurt, her career" and the woman "was afraid of what someone like Watson could do if she did not submit to his demands" to perform oral sex on him. The woman said she did not consent.

Watson denied all allegations in a Twitter post Tuesday. In the post, Watson said he was approached about a six-figure settlement but wanted to "clear [his] name." He also accused Buzbee personally of being out for money.

"I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," Watson said.

Buzbee responded in his Instagram post about the third lawsuit, denying him taking the cases was about money.

"I don't need 'fame,' and, to be quite honest, and I say this as modestly as I can, if I never made another penny I would be quite okay," Buzbee said. "Point is, I'm not pursuing these cases for the money, and every woman who has filed thus far has only plead the minimum amount to invoke the court's jurisdiction ($500). This isn't about the money!"

The Texans released a statement Wednesday saying they take the accusations "seriously" but would not make any further statements at that time.

In January, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Watson had requested a trade from Houston.