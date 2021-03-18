Mike Tyson Confirms Next Fight for May 2021 Amid Evander Holyfield Rumors

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

Boxing legend Mike Tyson said Thursday that he will step back inside the ring for another fight on May 29 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tyson revealed the news on his Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast (h/t TMZ Sports), but he did not say who his opponent will be.

There have been rumors swirling regarding a third fight between Tyson and Evander Holyfield lately, with Wally Downes Jr. of The Sun reporting last month that Tyson and Holyfield were in negotiations to fight in Dubai this year for a combined sum of £200 million.

The 54-year-old Tyson returned to action in November after a 15-year hiatus, fighting Roy Jones Jr. to an eight-round draw in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles.

Although the first didn't count against either boxer's official career record, it generated a ton of interest. Per Josh Peter of USA Today, Tyson's Legends Only League, which promoted the event, reported that it generated more than 1.6 million pay-per-view buys and over $80 million in revenue based on numbers provided by Triller.

According to TMZ Sports, both Tyson and Holyfield have expressed interest in fighting, and one can only assume that the big numbers Tyson vs. Jones did increases desire even more.

Tyson and Holyfield previously fought in 1996 and 1997, with Holyfield winning both times. In the second fight, Tyson infamously bit off a chunk of Holyfield's ear, resulting in a disqualification.

The 58-year-old Holyfield, who owns a 44-10-2 record, has not fought since knocking out Brian Nielsen in 2011.

Prior to the exhibition fight against Jones, the 50-6 Tyson had not fought since losing to Kevin McBride back in 2005.

While it is unclear if Tyson is planning to fight Holyfield on May 29, a lot of eyes will be on the bout regardless because of Tyson's star power and the fact that he looked so good against Jones in November.