Spencer Dinwiddie Trade Rumors: Heat, Pistons, More Interested in Nets Guard

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat are reportedly among the group of teams that have expressed interest in Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline on March 25.

SNY's Ian Begley reported Thursday that Dinwiddie is viewed as the Nets' "most valuable trade chip" despite his uncertain status for the remainder of the 2020-21 season after suffering a partial ACL tear in December.

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.

Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo ahead of the deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick and George Hill could all be on the move to help contenders.

