Kenny Golladay Rumors: Giants, WR Have 'Mutual Interest' Amid Bengals Offer

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The New York Giants are reportedly interested in adding one of the best wide receivers available this offseason to bolster their aerial attack.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there is "mutual interest" between the NFC East team and Kenny Golladay. The expectation is that the Giants will bring him in for a visit and then potentially sign him.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the Cincinnati Bengals also made an offer for the wide receiver.

Albert Breer of The MMQB provided more context on Cincinnati's offer:

This is not the first time New York has been connected to the former Detroit Lions playmaker.

Art Stapleton of the Record reported the Giants and Miami Dolphins were "two of the most interested suitors." ESPN's Jordan Raanan also said on the Breaking Big Blue podcast that New York is interested even if there are some concerns about his injury history (h/t Dan Benton of USA Today's Giants Wire).

Golladay appeared in just five games during the 2020 campaign but was a Pro Bowler in 2019 with 1,190 receiving yards and a league-best 11 touchdown catches. He also surpassed the 1,000-yard mark during the 2018 season.

The Northern Illinois product is also theoretically in the middle of his prime at 27 years old.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Adding someone like that would help the Giants address one of their weaknesses from the 2020 season.

They were an ugly 29th in passing yards last year on the way to a 6-10 record. They also didn't have a single wide receiver with more than 751 receiving yards or three touchdown catches.

Golladay could immediately step in and be the go-to wide receiver in a big market for a team looking to turn things around in the NFC East.