Gardner Minshew Trade Rumors: Jaguars Receiving Calls for QB Ahead of NFL Draft

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Gardner Minshew mania might be coming to an end with the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, but the quarterback isn't out of NFL options just yet.

As the Jags mull over what to do with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 draft, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the team has received "a few calls" from rival clubs interested in acquiring Minshew. While there's little indication Jacksonville is looking to part ways with the Washington State product, the franchise is expected to take Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the top pick, putting a hard ceiling on Minshew's likelihood of winning the starting job.

The 24-year-old appeared in nine games last year with 2,259 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions for a 95.9 passer rating.

It's unclear which teams might be looking to bring in Minshew—and in what capacity—but it makes sense his name would come up in talks as the current QB market dwindles.

In addition to Wentz, Goff and Stafford, the Chicago Bears grabbed Andy Dalton, and the New England Patriots re-signed Cam Newton. As far as available and affordable talent goes, Alex Smith, Joe Flacco and Mitchell Trubisky top the list—though each come with their fair share of question marks.

If the Jaguars were to part ways with Minshew, the club would need to rebuild its QB room from the ground up. Oregon State product Jake Luton, the No. 189 overall pick last year, remains the only other quarterback on Jacksonville's depth chart. Whether or not the team ends up drafting Lawrence, first-year head coach Urban Meyer could use a passer with starting experience on the roster.

That's a good enough reason for Minshew to stay put. The Jags would just be foolish not to listen to any offers for him.