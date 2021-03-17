Raiders Trade Rumors: Rodney Hudson Focus of Talks Despite Reported Release

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

Rodney Hudson's time with the Las Vegas Raiders is expected to end, but how he'll depart remains in question.

According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Raiders are attempting to trade the veteran center. That follows a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday that Las Vegas was planning to release Hudson.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

