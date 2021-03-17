    Cardinals' Updated Depth Chart After AJ Green's Reported 1-Year, $8.5M Contract

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2021

    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    The Arizona Cardinals aren't done adding veteran pieces for a playoff run just yet.

    Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Cardinals agreed to a one-year, $8.5 million contract with A.J. Green, $6 million of which is guaranteed. Green spent his first nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, making seven Pro Bowls and being selected to three All-Pro teams.

    Green joins J.J. Watt as the Cardinals' two most notable offseason signings, as they've focused on veterans in an otherwise youth-laden locker room. 

    Here is a look at how Arizona's offensive depth chart looks after Green's signing.

    QB: Kyler Murray; Chris Streveler; Cole McDonald
    RB: Chase Edmunds; Jonathan Ward; Eno Benjamin; DJ Foster
    WR: DeAndre Hopkins; Christian Kirk; A.J. Green; Andy Isabella; KeeSean Johnson; Trent Sherfield; Krishawn Hogan; Isaac Whitney; JoJo Ward
    TE: Maxx Williams; Ian Bunting
    LT: DJ Humphries; Josh Jones; Joshua Miles
    LG: Justin Pugh; Max Garcia; Sean Harlow
    C: Mason Cole; Lamont Gaillard
    RG: Justin Murray; Shaq Calhoun
    RT: Branden Bowen; Koda Martin

    Notable Free Agents: WR Larry Fitzgerald, RB Kenyan Drake, RG JR Sweezy, RT Kelvin Beachum, TE Dan Arnold 

    DeAndre Hopkins is unquestionably the No. 1 target in Arizona's passing game. He enjoyed another prolific campaign in his first year with the team, catching 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.

    Beyond Hopkins, Arizona's depth slips a bit.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Larry Fitzgerald turns 38 in August, so it's fair to wonder how much value he'll provide even if he returns for 2021. He set career lows (54 receptions, 409 yards, one touchdown) across the board in 2020.

    Christian Kirk has been solid since the Cardinals selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft. He still left the team with plenty of room to upgrade in the event it wanted a better second option through the air.

    Green was limited to nine games in 2018 and missed the entire 2019 season. While he was on the field for the entirety of 2020, he wasn't the pass-catcher who made seven straight Pro Bowls.

    Joe Burrow's knee injury could be partially to blame for that because the offense was a mess without him to close out the year. Green seemed to be visibly frustrated at times, too, as the losses piled up.

    Now that he's on a better team with one of the league's better young quarterbacks in Kyler Murray, he could become an elite receiver again.

