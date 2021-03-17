Ravens' Broderick Washington Arrested After Allegedly Damaging 5 Vehicles

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Broderick Washington was arrested Sunday in Arlington, Virginia, after allegedly damaging five vehicles and both a residential door and window with a metal object, according to ARLnow.com.

He was charged with misdemeanor five counts of destruction of property and a count each of felony destruction of property and tampering with a vehicle.

