Ravens' Broderick Washington Arrested After Allegedly Damaging 5 Vehicles

Ravens' Broderick Washington Arrested After Allegedly Damaging 5 VehiclesMarch 17, 2021
Charles Krupa/Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Broderick Washington was arrested Sunday in Arlington, Virginia, after allegedly damaging five vehicles and both a residential door and window with a metal object, according to ARLnow.com.
He was charged with misdemeanor five counts of destruction of property and a count each of felony destruction of property and tampering with a vehicle.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Ranking Free Agency Moves So Far 📊
The best reported moves after the first 48 hours of free agency 📲