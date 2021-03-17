    Ravens' Broderick Washington Arrested After Allegedly Damaging 5 Vehicles

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2021

    Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    Baltimore Ravens defensive end Broderick Washington was arrested Sunday in Arlington, Virginia, after allegedly damaging five vehicles and both a residential door and window with a metal object, according to ARLnow.com

    He was charged with misdemeanor five counts of destruction of property and a count each of felony destruction of property and tampering with a vehicle. 

                          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Related

      Ranking Free Agency Moves So Far 📊

      The best reported moves after the first 48 hours of free agency 📲

      Ranking Free Agency Moves So Far 📊
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Ranking Free Agency Moves So Far 📊

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Culley Throws Shade on The Ravens?

      Culley Throws Shade on The Ravens?
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Culley Throws Shade on The Ravens?

      Tony Lombardi
      via Baltimore Ravens News | Russell Street Report

      Dan Patrick: Bears' Wilson Offer Was Huge

      Chicago reportedly offered three 1st-round picks, a 3rd-rounder and two starters to Seattle for Russ

      Dan Patrick: Bears' Wilson Offer Was Huge
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dan Patrick: Bears' Wilson Offer Was Huge

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Core Signings

      Core Signings
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Core Signings

      Todd Karpovich
      via Baltimore Ravens News | Russell Street Report