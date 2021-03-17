Texans Release Statement on Deshaun Watson Sexual Assault Allegations

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Texans released a statement Wednesday to address a sexual assault allegation against quarterback Deshaun Watson made in a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday.

"We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post last night. This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon," the statement read. "We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident."

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed the suit on behalf of a female masseuse, told Isiah Carey of Fox 26 Houston that Watson "went too far" during a massage.

Watson responded to the allegation with a statement on Twitter, saying he's focused on "clearing my name" after being approached with a "baseless" six-figure settlement offer:

Buzbee wrote an Instagram post saying he'd eventually release further details about the claims against Watson, and he asked any other women who may have had negative interactions with the quarterback to come forward.

"Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with," he wrote. "Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so! All people are equal, and all deserve dignity and respect."

An unnamed teammate of Watson with the Texans told KOA's Benjamin Allbright: "Would be the most unexpected thing ever if true. I don't believe it no way, no how."

Watson filed a trade request with the organization in late January. The front office has stood firm in its desire to keep the quarterback.

"We have zero interest in trading the player," general manager Nick Caserio told reporters after the request went public. "We have a great plan, a great vision for him and for this team and his role on our team. We look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring."

Watson is under contract with the Texans through 2025 as part of a four-year, $156 million deal.