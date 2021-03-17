Lamar Miller Returns to Washington Football Team on 1-Year Contract in FA

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Veteran running back Lamar Miller agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team, his agent confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miller ended the 2020 season in the nation's capital after Washington signed him from the Chicago Bears practice squad.

Miller has made one appearance since the 2018 season, logging five snaps in Chicago's Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings this past year. A torn ACL wiped out his entire 2019 campaign. He signed with the New England Patriots the following offseason but was cut last September.

The 29-year-old was a productive running back prior to the ACL injury. He had five straight seasons with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage and is averaging 4.3 yards per carry over his eight-year career.

That Washington thought enough of Miller to bring him back may not guarantee much in the way of touches. Head coach Ron Rivera isn't lacking for options out of the backfield.

Antonio Gibson figures to be the No. 1 option after running for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns. J.D. McKissic was solid in the backup role, too, finishing with 365 rushing yards and catching 80 passes for 589 yards and two scores.