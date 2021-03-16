IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from March 16

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

In their first match since winning the Impact Tag Team Championships from The Good Brothers at Sacrifice, David Finlay and Juice Robinson battled XXXL's Larry D and Acey Romero in non-title action.

Lightning-quick offense by the champions dominated the opening moments of the match but a crossbody but Romero wiped both men out. From there, he worked over Robinson until a hot tag to Finlay sparked the babyface comeback.

FinJuice riled off some double-team offense and Finlay finished off Larry D with the Acid Drop for the win.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows appeared after the match, making excuses for their loss at Sacrifice that included everything from virtually schooling their children to being hungover. They expressed their desire for a rematch, which the champions accepted.

But not until they return from Japan in April. Finlay hit Anderson and Gallows with "young boys," sparking a brawl that ended with the champs standing tall.

Result

FinJuice defeated XXXL

Grade

C+

Analysis

FinJuice is such an energetic, fun tag team. They worked extremely well with XXXL, bumping for Romero and Larry D before delivering a flurry of offense en route to the win. It was a mostly formulaic match but it did not have to be anything else.

The purpose of this wasn't to deliver a barnburner or unforgettable mat classic, but rather to highlight the new champions and set up the post-match promo.

In that regard, it worked.

The Good Brothers came across like the overconfident heels grasping at straws to explain their loss while Finlay and Robinson did a great job of sticking it to them, making them operate on their terms.

Based on the overall quality of their match at Sacrifice, the rematch will already be anticipated. If the booking of the feud can keep up, Rebellion figures to feature a high-profile tag title bout.