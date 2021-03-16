IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from March 16

IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from March 16March 17, 2021
On the heels of a historic Sacrifice in which Rich Swann unified world titles, Impact Wrestling hit the AXS TV airwaves with its sights set on the April 24 Rebellion pay-per-view.
A huge 12-Knockouts Tag Team Match headlined the broadcast, which also saw Trey Miguel finally get his hands on Sami Callihan after weeks of emotional and mental torment.
Who emerged victoriously from those two matches and were new Impact tag team champions FinJuice able to maintain their momentum when they battled XXXL?
Find out with this recap of the March 16 episode.
FinJuice vs. XXXL
In their first match since winning the Impact Tag Team Championships from The Good Brothers at Sacrifice, David Finlay and Juice Robinson battled XXXL's Larry D and Acey Romero in non-title action.
Lightning-quick offense by the champions dominated the opening moments of the match but a crossbody but Romero wiped both men out. From there, he worked over Robinson until a hot tag to Finlay sparked the babyface comeback.
FinJuice riled off some double-team offense and Finlay finished off Larry D with the Acid Drop for the win.
Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows appeared after the match, making excuses for their loss at Sacrifice that included everything from virtually schooling their children to being hungover. They expressed their desire for a rematch, which the champions accepted.
But not until they return from Japan in April. Finlay hit Anderson and Gallows with "young boys," sparking a brawl that ended with the champs standing tall.
Result
FinJuice defeated XXXL
Grade
C+
Analysis
FinJuice is such an energetic, fun tag team. They worked extremely well with XXXL, bumping for Romero and Larry D before delivering a flurry of offense en route to the win. It was a mostly formulaic match but it did not have to be anything else.
The purpose of this wasn't to deliver a barnburner or unforgettable mat classic, but rather to highlight the new champions and set up the post-match promo.
In that regard, it worked.
The Good Brothers came across like the overconfident heels grasping at straws to explain their loss while Finlay and Robinson did a great job of sticking it to them, making them operate on their terms.
Based on the overall quality of their match at Sacrifice, the rematch will already be anticipated. If the booking of the feud can keep up, Rebellion figures to feature a high-profile tag title bout.
Jake Something vs. Rhino
Rhino betrayed Jake Something, Chris Sabin, and James Storm, joining Violent By Design.
Tuesday, The Man-Beast battled Something in singles competition, his new teammates and foes surrounding the squared circle in what made for a combustible situation.
Rhino dominated the action, completely squashing Something before finishing him off with the Gore. After the match, Deaner and Joe Doering attacked Something while Eric Young shouted orders from ringside.
Sabin and Storm made the save but the ferocity of the heels proved too much. They stood tall to end the show having left their opposition lying.
Result
Rhino defeated Something
Grade
C
Analysis
Considering the potential Something has to be a star of Impact's future, it was surprising to see him so adamantly squashed by Rhino. Yes, the idea was definitely to put over the threat that VBD is now with the Detroit native incorporated. In that regard, it worked.
Still, it was interesting to see Something not put in a position to be even a threat to beat the aging veteran here.
VBD is building momentum and this segment helped further establish that, perhaps in preparation for a hardcore match of some sort on April 10 at Hardcore Justice.
Shera vs. Rohit Raju
The disintegrating relationship between Rohit Raju and Shera manifested itself in a singles match Tuesday night.
The massive Shera overpowered Raju early but the former X-Division champion seized control of the bout. He rocked Shera with a jumping knee and appeared on his way to a victory.
Shera fought back, though, and turned the proverbial tide back in his favor late. He missed a blind charge into the corner, though, and Raju scored a rollup with the assistance of the ropes for the win.
Result
Raju defeated Shera
Grade
C
Analysis
Raju is one of the real unsung heroes in Impact Wrestling over the last year.
He was the Honky Tonk Man-esque heel around whom the company built its X-Division and when he lost that title, he did not allow it to fester. He continued to be the obnoxious, over-the-top bad guy with excellent facial expressions and even stronger promos.
He talked his way into a fractured relationship with Shera and here, won the match by out-thinking his larger opponent.
He is a great heel, a strong character and a performer that should remain at least part of the focus of Impact's creative efforts.
Rich Swann Addresses His Historic Victory
New unified world champion Rich Swann hit the ring, days removed from a grueling victory over Moose at Sacrifice.
He showed respect for the former TNA champion and turned his attention to Kenny Omega and their title-for-title match on April 24 at Rebellion. He said they would see who the real world's champion is, as well as who the best wrestler in the world is.
"The Invisible Hand" Don Callis entered the arena and came face-to-face with Swann.
Callis reminded Swann it was him who wanted the champion there in the first place. He pushed to have him there, made sure Swann was paid when he was sidelined with a broken leg. He pushed to have him in the main event of Bound For Glory, despite the insistence of everyone else.
Callis "kinda moved on" from Swann and eyed the bigger, better Omega. "You're a once-in-a-decade star, but Kenny Omega is a once-in-a-millennium star. You're a Superstar in this business, but Kenny Omega is a god."
Callis reminded Swann of the One-Winged Angel that spelled his demise in January and said the same fate awaits him at Rebellion.
Grade
A
Analysis
Callis was superb here. He was every bit as great as you would hope he would be, and even more so. The way he built himself up as a staunch supporter of Swann, only to pivot to caring more about Omega, was great heel work and immediately built sympathy for the champion.
Speaking of Swann, there was a moment as Callis left where Swann lowered to his side the Impact Championship he had been holding in his hand. His body language and facial expressions represented an athlete whose confidence had been shaken by Callis.
It will be interesting to see if Callis will live in Swann's head, rent-free, in the weeks leading into the PPV.
On a night where it was absolutely key for the performers to set the stage and provide a segment that immediately captured the attention of the fans, this succeeded exponentially.
12-Knockouts Tag Team Match
Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo, Knockouts tag team champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz, Tenille Dashwood, Susan and Kimber Lee battled Jazz, Jordynne Grace, Nevaeh, Havok, Alisha Edwards, and ODB in a massive 12-Woman Tag Team Match.
The babyface relied on quick tags to dominate the opening moments of the match, overwhelming the dysfunctional heel team, culminating in a flurry of jabs by Jazz to Purrazzo.
The action broke down, each competitor hitting their signature stuff before Grace and Steelz executed stereo tope suicidas and wiped out the field heading into the break.
Back from the commercial, the smallest competitor in the match, Alisha, found herself cut off from her partners and on the receiving end of an unforgiving beatdown. Edwards eventually broke free of her oppressors and made the tag to Grace, who powered Lee down with a Grace Driver for a near-fall.
Jazz tagged in next but still could not put Lee down for the count.
The action broke down, each woman hitting her finisher until Jazz flattened Lee with the X-Factor. The heels broke up the pin. As the fight spilled to the floor, Jazz and Lee remained in the ring. The future Hall of Famer tapped Lee out with the STF for the win.
Result
Jazz, Grace, ODB, Havok, Nevaeh and Alisha defeated Purrazzo, Lee, Susan, Dashwood, Steelz and Hogan
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fun, energetic, action-packed match that showcased just how deep and diverse this Knockouts roster is.
Lee was the standout here, really showcasing why she is one of the most underrated workers of the last five years. She never got the opportunity to prove herself in NXT but has made the most of the opportunities she has encountered in Impact. She was great here, even if there is no obvious singles push awaiting her anytime soon.
Jazz picked up the win and, coupled with her mid-match sparring session with Purrazzo, leaves one to wonder if the Hall of Fame-worthy competitor is The Virtuosa's next challenger. (Update: Impact announced Purrazzo vs. Jazz for next week's show)
Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel
Trey Miguel wasted no time, taking the fight to his primary antagonist Sami Callihan from the opening bell. Callihan halted his momentum momentarily, rocking him with a bicycle kick, but Miguel weathered the storm as the fight spilled to the floor.
Miguel fought out of a piledriver attempt but soon found himself trapped in a Boston Crab on the floor.
Back from the break, Callihan targeted the left leg of his opponent, dissecting Miguel. The former Rascal eventually rolled through and stunned the heel with a double stomp.
The competitors exchanged strikes coming out of the final commercial break of the match, teeing off on each other with intensity and fury.
Callihan delivered a slingshot neckbreaker for two. Miguel recovered, still nursing the lower left leg. He tried for the Sharpshooter, then segued into the hourglass submission. Callihan bit his way out of the hold, delivered a powerbomb and transitioned right into the STF.
Miguel gutted through the pain and made it to the ropes, forcing the break. On the floor, Callihan charged at Miguel, only to eat a springboard stunner. Callihan kicked Miguel away, sending him head-first into the ring steps.
Back in, Trey looked for a top-rope move but Callihan expertly manipulated Brian Hebner, providing a momentary distraction that allowed him to deliver the package piledriver off the ropes. He finished Miguel moments later for the win.
Result
Callihan defeated Miguel
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a good, long, pay-per-view quality match that begs the question: why wasn't this on the Sacrifice card?
It was certainly good enough to be.
With that said, it makes sense Impact would want to book the match on its weekly AXS TV show to keep fans tuning in.
The commercial breaks hurt the flow of the match, for sure, but the competitors showed solid in-ring chemistry and the finish certainly suggests there will be a rematch. There almost has to be, if only because none of this really benefits Miguel otherwise.
The former Rascal continues to look like a star and should be firmly in world title contention by year's end.