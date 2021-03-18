Ranking the NFL's Worst Early 2021 Free-Agency Moves

0 of 10

NFL free agency is a wild time, especially in its early stages. Teams wheel and deal and hand out massive sums to land the best players before other squads can do the same. In some cases, clubs actually hurt themselves by "winning" in early free agency.

Whether it's because of a player's lack of production, a poor fit, an unnecessary move or though overpayment, some contracts end up becoming bad deals.

Last offseason, for example, the Cleveland Browns jumped on tight end Austin Hooper, signing him to a four-year, $42 million deal—despite already having 2017 first-round pick David Njoku at the position. Hooper had just 435 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2020.

With the first day of 2021 free agency now in the rearview, we have a prime opportunity to examine the early deals. We'll count down the 10 worst decisions thus far.