    Antonio Brown Rumors: Bucs 'Actively' Talking to WR About Signing New Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) celebrates his score against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are "actively having conversations" with four players including wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.

    The reigning Super Bowl champions have already placed the franchise tag on Chris Godwin and agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with Rob Gronkowski, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    After serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy on multiple occasions, Brown made an immediate impact. He finished with 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns, his 60.4 yards per game the third-best on the club.

    Given his production, the seven-time Pro Bowler could likely command more money and a bigger role elsewhere.

    Spotrac projects the Bucs to have $8.5 million available to spend, and keeping a championship-winning roster usually requires a level of financial sacrifice from some players on the roster. In addition, the returns of Godwin and Gronkowski mean the offense will remain just as loaded as it was a year ago.

    Brown will turn 33 in July, so his opportunities to land one more big payday are dwindling.

    Between his age and the lower salary cap, he's unlikely to get a contract that resets the market for receivers. Still, his earning power might be at its highest outside of Tampa Bay.

    Of course, the chance to repeat as a Super Bowl champion will be difficult to pass up.

