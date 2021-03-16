Patriots Rumors: Chris Carson Contacted by NE amid Leonard Fournette Interest

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The New England Patriots have reached out to representatives for veteran running back Chris Carson, according to NFL Network's Michael Giardi.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported earlier Tuesday that New England had emerged as a possibility for Leonard Fournette.

Per Giardi, the Patriots are "intent" on adding a running back in free agency.

The 2021 free-agent class features some of the NFL's top playmakers.

Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott is the biggest name off the board after he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract. Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II soon followed after they were given the franchise tag by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively. However, offensive difference-makers like wideout Kenny Golladay and offensive tackle Trent Williams are still free agents.

On the other side of the ball, defensive end J.J. Watt was the first domino to fall, signing with the Arizona Cardinals after being released by the Houston Texans, and Shaquil Barrett returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Watt off the board, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Richard Sherman are the biggest impact players available on defense.



