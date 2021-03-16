    Timur Faizutdinov Dies at Age 19 After Being Hit in Head by Puck in Hockey Game

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021

    The Ice Crew clears the snow from the rink during a timeout during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena with no spectators in attendance, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    Timur Faizutdinov, a Russian junior hockey player, died at the age of 19 on Tuesday after being hit in the head with a puck during a game. 

    Per the Associated Press, the play occurred during Dynamo St. Petersburg's playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl on Friday and Faizutdinov was hospitalized for three days before dying. 

    The Junior Hockey League noted that doctors "fought for Timur's life over the course of three days."

    Per EliteProspects.comFaizutdinov was in his fifth season with the Dynamo St. Petersburg organization. He began his career in 2016-17 on their under-16 squad, appearing in six games. He also played on the under-17 team and Traktor Chelyabinsk that season. 

    Faizutdinov appeared in 52 games with MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg during the 2020-21 regular season. 

    Dynamo announced that upcoming games will include a moment of silence for Faizutdinov. 

    Related

      Best Tips for Your Bracket

      Don't show your competition. We're giving you the best advice to build a winning bracket ✍️

      Best Tips for Your Bracket
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Best Tips for Your Bracket

      Michelle Bruton
      via Bleacher Report

      The Chaos Bracket That Could Actually Happen 🤯

      Only one No. 1 seed makes our Final Four. See our full upset bracket 📲

      The Chaos Bracket That Could Actually Happen 🤯
      Featured logo
      Featured

      The Chaos Bracket That Could Actually Happen 🤯

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Every Team's Chances to Win the NCAA Title 🏆

      Could your team win it all? We ranked every tournament team's hopes to cut down the nets 📲

      Every Team's Chances to Win the NCAA Title 🏆
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Every Team's Chances to Win the NCAA Title 🏆

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Full NCAA Tourney Bracket 🚨

      Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan are No. 1 seeds. See the full bracket and tell us who is going to win it all

      Full NCAA Tourney Bracket 🚨
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Full NCAA Tourney Bracket 🚨

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report