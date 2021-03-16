Timur Faizutdinov Dies at Age 19 After Being Hit in Head by Puck in Hockey Game

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Timur Faizutdinov, a Russian junior hockey player, died at the age of 19 on Tuesday after being hit in the head with a puck during a game.

Per the Associated Press, the play occurred during Dynamo St. Petersburg's playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl on Friday and Faizutdinov was hospitalized for three days before dying.



The Junior Hockey League noted that doctors "fought for Timur's life over the course of three days."

Per EliteProspects.com, Faizutdinov was in his fifth season with the Dynamo St. Petersburg organization. He began his career in 2016-17 on their under-16 squad, appearing in six games. He also played on the under-17 team and Traktor Chelyabinsk that season.

Faizutdinov appeared in 52 games with MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg during the 2020-21 regular season.

Dynamo announced that upcoming games will include a moment of silence for Faizutdinov.