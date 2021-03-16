Tiger Woods, 2K Agree to Long-Term Contract for 'PGA Tour 2K' Video Game Series

Credit: 2K

Tiger Woods and 2K Sports have announced a partnership that will see the 15-time major champion and his likeness appear in the PGA 2K video game series.

"I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I've found the right partners to make it happen," Woods said in a statement. "I'm honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together."

Woods previously had a lengthy relationship with EA Sports, which produced the Tiger Woods PGA Tour series from 1998 to 2013. He has not lent his name to a video game since, and his return will mark an important step for 2K Sports' burgeoning PGA relationship.

"In golf, there is no bigger icon than Tiger Woods. Like the rest of the world, we were saddened to hear of his recent accident, and we wish him a full and smooth recovery," said 2K president David Ismailer. "We have been eager to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended the sport. We are thrilled to have him join our PGA TOUR 2K series as an executive director."

2K Sports partnered with HB Studios, developer of The Golf Club series, for the launch of PGA Tour 2K21 last year, which was lauded by fans and critics. As part of the same announcement that re-introduced Woods to the video game world, 2K announced it was purchasing HB Studios in a deal that will close in the first quarter of 2021.

Woods' on-course accomplishments need no repeating, and his name continues to be the largest in the sport. 2K adding his likeness to the game should only further add to the excitement around the future of the PGA 2K series.

There is no word on if Woods will be added to PGA 2K21, or if his agreement will start with the launch of the next game in the 2K series.