WFT's Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Ryan Fitzpatrick's Reported Contract

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The quarterback room for the Washington Football Team is reportedly going to have much more experience during the 2021 season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Washington and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick agreed to a one-year contract worth between $10-12 million depending on incentives. Notably, Schefter reported the veteran is expected to start with Taylor Heinicke, who started the team's playoff game last season, providing competition.

Here is what the expected depth chart looks like at this point:

1st: Ryan Fitzpatrick

2nd: Taylor Heinicke

3rd: Kyle Allen

According to Spotrac, Washington's salary-cap number is $175.2 million.

The Washington Football Team will not be short on veteran leadership with Fitzpatrick.

The journeyman has played for the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins throughout a career that started in 2005.

He appeared in nine games last season for the Dolphins while working in and out of the lineup alongside Tua Tagovailoa and completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Still, Heinicke became something of a cult hero last year in Washington as an undrafted quarterback who went to college at Old Dominion and made the most of his opportunity. He came into a late-season loss to the Carolina Panthers and went 12-of-19 for 137 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions and then started Washington's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Football Team came up short against the eventual Super Bowl champions, but Heinicke impressed by going 26-of-44 for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In fact, Washington put up more of a fight against Tampa Bay in the 31-23 loss than the Kansas City Chiefs did in the Buccaneers' 31-9 win in the Super Bowl.

Heinicke at least knows he has a veteran mentor on the roster now and will surely look to provide competition as Washington attempts to defend its NFC East crown. If it does, it will mark the first time in Fitzpatrick's career he reached the playoffs.