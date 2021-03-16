4 Reasons Why Tyson Fury Is the Favorite vs. Anthony Joshua

0 of 4

OK, it's not quite Ali-Frazier.

Nevertheless, just a week after the boxing world celebrated the 50th anniversary of that heavyweight classic, the big-boy division appears poised to deliver a modern match that'll unify its perpetually loose ends.

Longtime British rivals Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, who combine to hold all the sport's most relevant championship belts, have "put pen to paper" on a fight for which the date and site will be confirmed within the next few weeks, promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports.

The fighters were born 14 months apart, reside about 200 miles from one another in England and have spent intermittent time as champions throughout the last six years.

Fury, now 32, initially earned the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO titles with a defeat of Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 but surrendered them during a 31-month hiatus in which he had issues with depression and substance abuse. He returned in 2018 and fought WBC champ Deontay Wilder to a 12-round draw that December, then stopped Wilder in seven rounds to capture the green belt in February 2020.

Meanwhile, Joshua, 31, won the IBF title in Fury's absence in 2016, added the IBO and WBA belts with his own win over Klitschko in 2017 and wrested the WBO crown from Joseph Parker in 2018. He successfully defended the straps once before losing the entire collection to Andy Ruiz, who shocked him with a seventh-round TKO in Joshua's U.S. debut in June 2019.

Joshua won a wide decision and regained his titles in a rematch six months later and most recently fought in December, when he stopped challenger Kubrat Pulev in nine rounds at the Wembley Arena in London.

"I'm ready," Joshua said. "I'm really looking forward to competition. All I want to do is fight, fight, fight."

Multiple outlets have installed Fury as an early betting favorite, and the B/R combat sports team put together a brief list of reasons why the unbeaten WBC claimant warrants that status as preparation begins.

