Chiefs Rumors: Kyle Long Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Sitting out 2020 Season

Kyle Long will make his NFL return with the Kansas City Chiefs.



The 32-year-old is set to sign a one-year, $5 million deal with the defending AFC champions, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal certainly caught the eye of one prominent Chiefs player:



Long enjoyed a strong start to his NFL career when he was named to three Pro Bowls in his first three seasons with the Chicago Bears, who drafted him with the No. 20 overall pick in 2013.

He looked set to continue that success after signing a four-year, $40 million extension with the team in 2016.

However, injuries plagued his next few seasons, and he was limited to 30 games through four seasons before he announced he would "step away" from the NFL following the 2019 campaign, when he landed on injured reserve in Week 5. In June 2020, he said he "got fired" from the team.

Schefter reported Sunday that Long would visit the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chiefs in preparation for his return to the league.

The Chiefs needed some serious help on the offensive line after electing to part ways with Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz at the start of the offseason. The former suffered an Achilles injury in the AFC Championship Game, while the latter dealt with a back problem that limited him through 2020.

Both players were reliable pieces for the Chiefs and are younger than Long, which makes the decision to acquire the injury-hampered former Bears man an intriguing one.

However, if he can rediscover the same level of form he enjoyed with the Bears in his early years in the league, he will be a welcome addition to Andy Heck's offensive line.