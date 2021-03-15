Rams Rumors: Leonard Floyd Agrees to 4-Year, $64M Contract in 2021 Free Agency

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams and linebacker Leonard Floyd agreed to a four-year, $64 million deal Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Josina Anderson of ESPN had previously reported talks were "going well" following the start of the NFL's legal tampering period.

Floyd signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Rams last April. He proceeded to post a career-best season, tallying 55 total tackles, 10.5 sacks and a forced fumble across 16 games. He added two more sacks in the team's pair of playoff games.

The 28-year-old Atlanta native spent the first four years of his career with the Chicago Bears, who selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2016 draft. He recorded 18.5 sacks in 54 appearances with Chicago.

Rams head coach Sean McVay made it clear after the season ended the team hoped to retain the edge-rusher.

"The answer is absolutely yes," McVay told reporters.

Floyd will remain L.A.'s most vital edge threat with defensive tackle Aaron Donald leading the pass-rushing efforts from the interior. The front office may still look to add another outside linebacker or defensive end to the mix during the offseason.

The University of Georgia product bet on himself by signing a one-year contract last offseason, and it paid off with a lucrative long-term extension from the Rams.

Another double-digit sack season in 2021 would go a long way toward helping L.A., which led all teams in total defense last year, remain among the league's defensive elite.