Mitchell Trubisky Rumors: 49ers Considering Ex-Bears QB as Free-Agency Target

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly interested in former Chicago Bears signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky.

"He is on their list of quarterbacks that they are considering right now," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said Monday while pointing to head coach Kyle Shanahan's ability to devise effective offensive schemes that could allow Trubisky to turn the corner at the NFL level.

Ian Rapoport also discussed San Francisco potentially bringing in a "really, really strong backup" to both "push" Jimmy Garoppolo and provide injury insurance since he played just six games during the 2020 campaign.

While some Bears fans may take exception to the idea of Trubisky being a "strong" quarterback, even in a backup role, he at least has experience and has started multiple playoff games.

Trubisky is also mobile and would add another threat to San Francisco's rushing attack. Shanahan helped lead the team to the Super Bowl during the 2019 campaign with his well-designed offensive system and would surely be able to work in plays that took advantage of the University of North Carolina product's rushing ability.

At this point, Trubisky is always going to be known as the quarterback who failed to live up to expectations in the loaded 2017 draft class.

Chicago traded up to select him with the No. 2 pick even though Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes were still available, and the move backfired when they became two of the best players at the position and Trubisky struggled with consistency in Chicago.

The Bears at least made the playoffs twice during his time with the team, but that was largely because of a stout defense. He would also have that in San Francisco, though, so another return to the NFC playoffs even without fulfilling individual expectations could be in order again if the 49ers sign him.