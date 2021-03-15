Bud Dupree Rumors: Steelers FA LB's Market 'Seems Especially Strong'

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The free agency market for edge-rusher Bud Dupree "seems especially strong," according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

Rapoport added that Dupree's recovery from a torn ACL is going well and "teams aren't concerned about it at all. This could be a guy that ends up near or at the top of the pass-rush market."

The 2021 free-agency class features some of the NFL's top playmakers. On the offensive side of the ball, difference-makers like wide receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive linemen Trent Williams will be free agents.



Defensively, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Richard Sherman are available.



