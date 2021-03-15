    Bud Dupree Rumors: Steelers FA LB's Market 'Seems Especially Strong'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree grimaces as walks on the sideline after being injured playing against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 19-14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    The free agency market for edge-rusher Bud Dupree "seems especially strong," according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

    Rapoport added that Dupree's recovery from a torn ACL is going well and "teams aren't concerned about it at all. This could be a guy that ends up near or at the top of the pass-rush market." 

                        

    The 2021 free-agency class features some of the NFL's top playmakers. On the offensive side of the ball, difference-makers like wide receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive linemen Trent Williams will be free agents.

    Defensively, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Richard Sherman are available.

