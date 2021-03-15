P.J. Tucker Trade Rumors: Rockets 'Set a Strong Price'; Nets No Longer in Market

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets could deal P.J. Tucker before the March 25 NBA trade deadline, but they are reportedly setting a high asking price for the veteran forward.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Rockets have set a "strong price" for Tucker that includes a "young talented player."

