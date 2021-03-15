    P.J. Tucker Trade Rumors: Rockets 'Set a Strong Price'; Nets No Longer in Market

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021

    Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets could deal P.J. Tucker before the March 25 NBA trade deadline, but they are reportedly setting a high asking price for the veteran forward.

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Rockets have set a "strong price" for Tucker that includes a "young talented player."

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

