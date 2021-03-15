    Drew Brees Confirms NBC Sports Contract After Retiring from Saints

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021
    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Michael Thomas in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
    Brett Duke/Associated Press

    After announcing his retirement from the NFL on Sunday, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will now join NBC Sports as a football analyst. 

    "I'm part of the team now, a new team," Brees told Today. "I'm excited about that journey. I'm excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football; it's been such an important part of my life."

    Brees will work in the studio for Football Night in America covering the NFL and provide coverage for Notre Dame football. He's also expected to provide coverage for the Super Bowl and Olympics hosted on NBC.

    "We're excited to have Drew join our team," NBC Sports Group chairman Pete Bevacqua said. "We know that Drew will apply the same work ethic and continuously positive attitude to everything he touches at NBC Sports and we know, as his new teammates, he'll make us better."

    Brees, 42, retired after 20 years in the NFL with the Chargers and Saints and will be surely inducted into the Hall of Fame as soon as he is eligible. He is the league's all-time leader with 80,358 passing yards and ranks second with 571 passing touchdowns.

    He has one Super Bowl title, 13 Pro Bowl selections and was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2006. The former Purdue star also twice finished in the top five of voting for the Heisman Trophy during his college career.

    While his playing days are now over, Brees wrote: "I am only retiring from playing football. I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life's work begins!"

    Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms currently provide studio analysis for Football Night in America on NBC.

