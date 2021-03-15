    Jameis Winston Rumors: QB 'Likely Starter' for Saints After Brees' Retirement

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) talks with Jameis Winston (2) during an NFL football training camp practice at the Superdome in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
    David Grunfeld/Associated Press

    It will reportedly be up to Jameis Winston if the New Orleans Saints are going to win their fifth consecutive NFC South title.

    After quarterback Drew Brees announced he was retiring following a legendary career, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, "All the indications that I've received are that Winston is the likely starter in New Orleans. It's just a matter of wrapping it up, official."

    Winston is a free agent this offseason, but it would be difficult to find a better spot for him than staying in New Orleans.

    For one, the Saints are regular Super Bowl contenders. He is also familiar with the system from his time as a backup in 2020. Having Michael Thomas at wide receiver and Alvin Kamara at running back also means Winston's most important job will just be to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers and let them win games.

    The Florida State product has never played outside of the NFC South after spending the first five years of his career on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Winston was a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2015 and led the league with 5,109 passing yards in 2019. However, he also led the league with 30 interceptions that same year, so finding a way to protect the ball will be critical in the Saints offensive system.

    That the Saints are apparently leaning toward keeping Winston and making him the starter is also notable because ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in February that they were one of the four teams Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson would accept a trade to this offseason.

    Wilson would clearly be an upgrade over Winston as one of the best signal-callers in the league, but it would also cost the Saints a significant amount to land him in a trade.

    Instead, they can keep Winston and hope he maximizes the talent around him as they chase a Super Bowl.

