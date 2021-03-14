    Jets Rumors: GM Joe Douglas Has 'No Financial Restriction' for 2021 Offseason

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021

    FILE - New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, in this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo. The NFL's salary cap will be $182.5 million per team in the upcoming season, a drop of 8% from 2020. Now the scrambling begins for a number of teams that are significantly over the cap. On the other side of the ledger, the Jets, Patriots and Jaguars had the most money available, ranging from $65 million to $67 million. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    There will reportedly be nothing in the way for New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas if he wants to spend this offseason. 

    According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, "there is absolutely no financial restriction" on the general manager as he looks to rebuild the Jets into a contender in the AFC East. Hughes noted sources around the league think New York will "make waves" as it goes after top-notch free agents.

    While that may seem like Douglas will just open the checkbook, Hughes pointed out the general manager "will not get sucked into playing ball with teams throwing around silly money for sake of throwing around money."

    Hughes also cited a source who said, "Joe doesn't do desperate."

    This is a key offseason for Douglas, who was hired prior to the 2019 campaign. The Jets went 7-9 in his first season as the GM and an ugly 2-14 during the 2020 season as one of the worst teams in the league.

    As a result, the team has the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft and could address a number of positions, including quarterback.

    Whether that means drafting Justin Fields or Zach Wilson—or perhaps making a trade or signing a free agent—remains to be seen, but Sam Darnold has yet to live up to expectations since the Jets picked him with the No. 3 pick of the 2018 draft.

    New York hasn't made the playoffs since the 2010 season, but it is a new era with head coach Robert Saleh on the sideline and Douglas having more freedom to spend money to address needs. How he does so could determine the Jets' fate in an AFC East that isn't exactly loaded with top-notch contenders at this stage.

