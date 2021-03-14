Anthony Barr, Vikings Reportedly Working to Restructure Contract

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings and Anthony Barr are in discussions about restructuring his contract, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Barr is set to count for $15.1 million against the salary cap in 2021 and is signed through 2023. Fowler reported the Vikings are willing to shave off the final two years of his contract, allowing him to become a free agent in 2022.

In some cases, restructuring a contract already on the books can be pretty straightforward. Perhaps a player takes less money, but it's still more than he'd likely earn on the open market were his contract to be ripped up entirely.

Barr, on the other hand, has a little more leverage.

After allowing the sixth-most yards (393.3) in the NFL, the Vikings can't afford to cut the 28-year-old. And Minnesota knows he'd probably have a robust market in free agency, even with the drop in the salary cap.

Perhaps that's why Barr was reportedly reluctant about a restructure.

"I feel confident in saying this, that I hear Anthony Barr is anti-any sort of restructure. He's got a big [cap] number," KSTP's Darren Wolfson said on his podcast (via FanSided's Josh Hill). "Could they extend him, is there a way to do that? Maybe. But I am told he is not interested in a restructure."

Gaining the ability to collect a new deal earlier than he's currently due would provide Barr with a strong incentive to meet the Vikings halfway and ease their cap situation. Spotrac projects Minnesota to have $9.6 million in available cap space, so saving a couple million dollars could go a long way.

Barr was limited to two games in 2020 because of a torn pectoral. If he signs an amended deal that expires in 2022, then he'd have a full season to stabilize his value ahead of the next offseason.