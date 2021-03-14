Tom Brady Praises Drew Brees on 'Incredible Career' After Saints QB Retires

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Tom Brady sent his support to one of the few players who has been in the NFL for almost as long as he has when he tweeted his congratulations to longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who announced his retirement Sunday.

Brees posted a video to Instagram announcing his decision after 20 years in the NFL.

"After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football," Brees wrote. "Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans."

The move didn't come as a surprise, as Brees agreed to restructure his contract in order to help the Saints free up cap space heading into 2021. He missed time with injuries over the past two seasons, including four games this year with a collapsed lung and fractured ribs.

The 13-time Pro Bowler set NFL records for completion percentage (74.4), career completions (6,586) and passing yards (74,437) in 2018.