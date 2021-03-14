Players Championship 2021 Prize Money: Purse Payout and Final Leaderboard

John Raoux/Associated Press

What a weekend for Justin Thomas.

After shooting a brilliant eight under 64 on Saturday, he followed it up with a four under 68 on Sunday to win The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Thomas finished 14 under for the tournament, a stroke better than Lee Westwood and two strokes better than Brian Harman and Bryson DeChambeau.

Other notable finishers included first-round leader Sergio Garcia (-8), Patrick Reed (-5), Phil Mickelson (-3), Jason Day (-3), Dustin Johnson (-1) and Jordan Spieth (-1).

With the win, Thomas secured himself a $2.7 million prize, while Westwood's birdie on No. 18 earned him second place and a $1.6 million payout. You can see the full prize payouts here.

Thomas, who tied the tournament record for the best final 36-hole score, didn't have the best start on the day, going even on the front nine after a bogey on No. 8 and a birdie on No. 9. But that birdie opened the floodgates, with birdies on Nos. 10 and 12 and an eagle on No. 11. A bogey on No. 14 put a halt to the fun, but he answered with another birdie on the 16th.

Rough tee shots on Nos. 17 and 18 threatened to derail his hard work, but Thomas recovered to save par on each hole and secure the win.

For the day, Thomas averaged a driving distance of 298.7 yards, had a driving accuracy of 85.7 percent, hit an impressive 94.4 percent of greens in regulation and lost 2.053 strokes putting, per PGATour.com.

"I fought so hard today. I stayed really patient," Thomas said in his post-round interview. "Probably one of the best rounds of my life, tee to green. Total control of the ball and really was hitting a lot of good putts, just wasn't holing anything. And I stayed patient and stayed patient. And I've seen some pretty crazy stuff on TV happen in the past on this back nine, so I was glad to be on the better side of it this year."

Brooks Koepka was impressed with Thomas' round.

"Congrats @JustinThomas34!" he tweeted. "I can only imagine what this one means."

It's been a tough year for Thomas, whose grandfather died a few months ago. He was emotional when asked how much of his grandfather—who he was very close with—was with him during Sunday's round.

"A lot," he said, holding back tears. "I wish I could talk to him, but I know he's watching."

And he would like what he saw from Thomas this weekend.